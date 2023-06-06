The Reds are tracking a number of midfielders as they seek to bolster the squad during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have nearly wrapped up a deal to sign World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister and are still targeting midfield options such as Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone. So, what does that tell us about Fabinho’s future role at Anfield? The Brazilian has been one of the bedrocks of the Reds’ success under manager Jurgen Klopp, but the 29-year-old was below par for the majority of last season, as teams were able to cut through Liverpool’s midfield.

There’s a question mark next to his name, especially considering he played 49 games in all competitions last term, which is certainly a heavy work-load for a player at his age. This was starting to become a real worry, but a tactical tweak at the back end of the season saw the former Monaco midfielder regain his composure and confidence and returned to something close to his level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many believed he could have left the club, but considering the pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone, Nice counterpart Thuram and Brighton’s Mac Allister, one thing has become abundantly clear - Fabinho will remain as Liverpool’s first-choice defensive midfielder.

Mac Allister, who is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday, is a player who can play a variety of positions, but will likely find himself in either one of the advanced midfield roles currently taken up by Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliot. Kone, 22, and Thuram, 22, are both energetic young midfielders who work best when they have the freedom to hunt, press and drive forward with the ball. All of these possess different and more dynamic skill sets to that of Fabinho, who will sit deep, screen the defence and seek to win the ball back and recycle play.

Kone and Thuram are the kind of midfielders Klopp needs to restore the physicality and intensity that Jordan Henderson and Giorginio Wijnaldum provided during their peak years. But one thing that won’t change ahead of next season is Fabinho, who will help usher in a new chapter in Liverpool’s midfield three.