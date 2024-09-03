Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans, following the teams defeat to Liverpool after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s top brass gave Erik ten Hag a vote of confidence just hours before their chastening loss to Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side delivered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over their bitter foes at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz fired a first-half double before Mo Salah netted after the interval to continue the Reds’ perfect start to the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kopites revelled in the triumph over United, with travelling supporters rubbing salt into the wound by singing ‘Ten Hag’s at the wheel’. Ten Hag is into his third season as Old Trafford boss but under pressure from large sections of supporters. They finished just eighth in the Premier League last season and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage - although they did win the FA Cup.

United explored a change in the hot seat over the summer, with Thomas Tuchel approached by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Red Devils opted to stick with Ten Hag, although he has taken just three points from the opening three games of the Premier League season. United chief executive Omar ­Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth spoke with reporters before the Liverpool loss.

Berrade was asked if the club would stick with Ten Hag should United suffer a run of defeats. He replied: “Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him.

“In terms of the contract, that was a decision that was taken prior to both of our arrivals. But we’re very happy with that decision. Erik has our full backing and we have worked very closely together, as Dan said before, in this [summer] ­transfer window. We’re going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ashworth - who left Newcastle to move to Old Trafford - was pressed on whether he genuinely had no involvement in Ten Hag’s future. Via the Guardian, he said: “I didn’t start until 1 July, so none whatsoever. I’ve really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks.

“I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can, and whether that’s operationally, whether that’s with recruitment, whether that’s with medical, whether that’s with psycho­logy, whether that’s training‑ground flow, it’s just to take as much of that off him to allow him to fully focus on the ­training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Manchester United.”