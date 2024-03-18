Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Michael Edwards made his first public appearance since returning to Liverpool as he took in the gut-wrenching FA Cup loss against Manchester United.

The Reds' former sporting director, who was at the pinnacle of the trophy-laden period under Jurgen Klopp yielded the Champions League and Premier League, made a surprise exit from his post in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Edwards, who helped recruit the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker among many others, has been prised back to duties by owners Fenway Sports Group. The 44-year-old has been appointed CEO of football by FSG, meaning his remit will not only be Liverpool related but it is to 'support the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment'.

While FSG covet becoming multi-club owners, the Reds will remain the prized asset and planning for life after Klopp at the end of the season is very much afoot.

The German's final campaign in the Anfield hot seat will not end with four trophies, though. Liverpool's quest for a quadruple is over after they exited the FA Cup quarter-finals following a dramatic 4-3 loss against their bitter rivals United after extra-time.

The Old Trafford tie will go down in the ages but it's one that those of Liverpool persuasion will remember for throwing away. They led the showdown twice but conceded a late equaliser when Marcus Rashford scored before Amad Diallo bagged in the 121st minute to break the Reds' hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a pulsating affair - and one that Liverpool may reflect on and rue. Edwards does not officially take up his role until 1 June but he was in the stands at Old Trafford to take in the game as he sat near Anfield legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that Edwards conversed with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is the chief sporting adviser to Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his 25% takeover of the Red Devils, at the start of the second half. And at full-time, it's said that Edwards 'gave a resigned smile' that was in 'utter disbelief' that Liverpool somehow suffered a defeat.