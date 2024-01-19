Mo Salah injury news after the Liverpool star was forced off in Egypt's AFCON draw against Ghana.

Egypt manager Rui Vitoria played down Mo Salah's injury while on African Cup of Nations Duty.

Liverpool's talisman was forced off in the first half of the Pharaohs' 2-2 Group B draw against Ghana yesterday. Salah went down off the ball before being withdrawn shortly before the interval.

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Salah, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, will not require a period on a treatment table. And Vitoria is hopeful that's not the case.

He told reporters: "I hope it's not a big problem. But it was a problem in the first half, because we lost one time to make a substitution. In the second half, we only had two moments to make substitutions.

"Now I don't know because it's [too] early to see something. I think it's not dangerous, but let's see if Salah recovers."

Salah was videoed by media outlet Pulse Ghana leaving the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in the Ivory Coast via the mixed zone. The 31-year-old did not stop to speak to the media but did not appear in any major discomfort.