Liverpool under-23s signed off their Premier League 2 campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

And the young Reds' performance came under the watchful eye of assistant manager Pep Lijnders and first-team coach Vitor Matos at the club's Kirkby-based training ground.

Owen Beck, Rhys Williams and Jack Bearne were all on target for Barry Lewtas' side against the Red Devils.

The likes of Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley and Billy Koumetio - who have all featured for Jurgen Klopp's side this season - all started.

Rhys Williams celebrates scoring for Liverpool under-23s. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

As did Leighton Clarkson, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches to bring the curtain down on their league season.

The Reds are fourth place in Premier League 2 with 40 points, having definitely finished above United and Everton in the table.