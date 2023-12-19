Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window opens in less than two weeks' time. And while it isn't expected to be a busy one for Liverpool, they'll have some decisions to make like every club.

Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that it's unlikely that he'll be looking to replace Joel Matip. Despite the centre-back suffering a ruptured ACL that could rule him out for the remainder of the season, Klopp declared he doesn't expect any world-class options to be 'sat under the Christmas tree' for Liverpool.

January is a market that the Reds are open to utilising if the right player becomes available. A club-record £75 million was splashed out on Virgil van Dijk in 2018. In 2022, Luis Diaz was recruited for £37.5 million while Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool for £37 million in last season's winter window.

Perhaps the Reds' main decision next month, however, will be when it comes to one of their own players. Talk has already been rife as to whether Fabio Carvalho will be recalled from his loan spell at RB Leipzig. The attacking midfielder has endured a challenging first half of the season at the Bundesliga outfit. Joining Leipzig in the hope of regular game-time, having struggled for minutes during his maiden campaign at Anfield in 2022-23, he's been on the periphery of things. To date, Carvalho has made 14 appearances for Die Roten Bullen - yet he's amassed a meagre 354 minutes of action. In Leipzig's previous six league games, the 21-year-old has been unused four times and handed two brief seven-minute cameos.

It's scarcely a surprise that Liverpool have been in contact with Leipzig about potentially recalling Carvalho. After enjoying a scintillating 2021-22 campaign when Fulham claimed the Championship title, recording 11 goals and eight assists, Klopp and his coaching staff purchased a fledgling talent with a vision for the future. At this crucial juncture of his career, it's imperative Carvalho does not stagnate.

Speaking earlier this month, Leipzig Marco Rose was asked about Carvalho and admitted that the likes of Xavi Simons and Christoph Baumgartner are currently ahead in the pecking order. Rose said: "He's a good lad and a good footballer. You can see that he's got quality. He's got some strong players playing in his position. He's at their level, but he's got to stay at their level. If he does that, then he'll definitely get chances to prove himself”.