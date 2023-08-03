What Romeo Lavia has ‘told’ Southampton as ‘details’ of Liverpool’s third bid emerge

Romeo Lavia has reportedly told Southampton that he wants to join Liverpool.

The midfielder is at the top of the Reds' defensive midfield targets as they seek a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

So far, Jurgen Klopp's side have saw two bids turned down for Lavia. Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are reportedly holding out for £50 million.

However, Belgian-based reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool are ready to increase their offer - but won't go any higher than £40 million plus add-ons.

Tavolieri wrote on Twitter: "#LiverpoolFC ready to make a third & ultimate offer for Romeo Lavia. I understand the bid will meet the £40m transfer fee expectations by #SaintsFC + add-ons. Player’s side just waiting for #LFC to activate but informed the club his desire to join the Reds.

"There’s a feeling that Klopp’s team are the only squad able to do such offer at that moment. Dialogue remains opens as #SouthamptonFC won’t let leave his biggest sale of the year with the financial impact of a relegation. Deal still ON.”

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a fee of up to £14 million. The 19-year-old made a total of 33 appearances for the Saints and was one of their star performers despite the club being demoted to the Championship. During the campaign, he won his maiden cap for the Belgium senior side.