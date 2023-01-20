With the Reds currently struggling to hit the highs of last term, George Priestman explores what an acceptable return from the 2022/23 campaign would be.

There weren’t too many who predicted Liverpool would be outside of the Premier League top four as we hit the halfway point of the season, and even fewer would have had them 10 points adrift from those all-important Champions League places.

Given their form last year, you’d expect the Reds to be challenging once again. This time with new blood and a desire to go one step further than they managed last season, but it simply hasn’t been the case.

Liverpool were essentially two games away from securing one of the greatest feats ever in English football as they fell just short of the quadruple last season.

But all is not well at Anfield this term. Some have pointed towards burnout, individual errors and even the selling of Sadio Mane as key factors. It’s possibly a combination of all three.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently find themselves in an unfamiliar position: ninth in the league table, some 10 points off Newcastle in fourth and 19 points off leaders Arsenal.

However, there are two cup ties that await them in the FA Cup and Champions League as they travel to Brighton in the fourth round before facing Real Madrid in Europe, in the last 16. Both are entirely different challenges, but they will have to be at their very best in both ties if they have any hope of progressing in either competition.

In terms of the league, there is plenty of ground to make up but it’s unclear just exactly how Liverpool will fare for the second half of the season based off what we’ve already seen so far. So what does a successful season look like for Liverpool?

Simply put, top four is essential. For a club of their stature and size, Champions League football is everything as it gives them those crucial financial rewards and a profile that will help attract top quality players – something that will be key as they eye a midfield rebuild. A deal for Jude Bellingham would be made all the more easier with a place in the top four. It’s safe to say there’s a lot riding on the last 19 league games.

Defying the odds is something Liverpool love to do under Klopp and making the top four would certainly feel like a trophy in itself given their poor form this year. There’s no one answer to their issues, but there’s factors that include playing over 60 games last season as a result of their successes, as well as new players struggling to bed in, injuries and a lack of midfield signings all culminate in what we’re seeing right now.

Being greedy - top four and a trophy would be a success, but at this point, it would be a resounding success. We also can’t understate their current competition in Manchester United, City and Newcastle – all of whom have a considerable lead and don’t show any signs of a dramatic collapse.

Furthermore, the lack of new midfield signing means Klopp has to try and find solutions within his squad – solutions that most feel are simply not there.

Some believe they are simply going to have to limp towards the salvation of a summer window where they can refresh the squad and bring in fresh legs to make an explosive start to next season.

Whilst many hope Liverpool can spring back into life, not much will be achieved until the injured trio of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back fit and firing, as all three will make a considerable impact on their return.

