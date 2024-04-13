Tom Werner chairman of Liverpool Football Club during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final first leg match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta at Anfield on April 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tom Werner's latest Anfield appearance was unexpected - and subdued.

The last time Liverpool's chairman was on Merseyside was in October to watch a Europa League group-stage encounter against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. Werner was on the touchline before kick-off and embraced Jurgen Klopp ahead of a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

Six months later, the Fenway Sports Group supremo did not repeat the actions. Instead, he quietly took his spot in the Main Stand ahead of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Atalanta.

Werner, like the majority inside the famous stadium, must have been quietly confident of another routine triumph following a six-month absence from L4. The Reds, challenging for the Premier League title, faced an opponent placed only sixth in Serie A. Yet Liverpool got their just reward for an abject performance. Jurgen Klopp didn't attempt to make any excuses about the 3-0 defeat. He wouldn't have in his post-match debrief with Werner, either.

Liverpool are contesting in sixth European quarter-final under Klopp. Before the German's arrival, such a feat had eluded under FSG's ownership. They have become the norm in the past eight-and-a-half years, perhaps even taken for granted.

And after Klopp's departure at the end of the season, it's imperative that Liverpool do not slump into their previous malaise. European nights that are synonymous with Anfield eluded for a period.

After FSG purchased the club for £300 million in 2010, that season the Reds crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Portuguese side Braga in the last 16. In 2012-13, Liverpool got no further than the last 32 having lost to Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg on away goals. And in 2014-15, the Reds failed to get out of the group stage in their return to the Champions League. That's despite being drawn alongside Bulgarian team Ludogorets Razgrad and Swiss side Basel.

The Reds have been restored as a European heavyweight under Klopp. A sixth crown has been added to the Anfield trophy cabinet along with reaching two finals. As a result, Liverpool’s revenue has increased manifold because of their regular participation in the Champions League. With FSG’s mantra being to run the club in a self-sustainable model, being in the continent’s elite club competition is paramount. They will be in the tournament next season - but their berth cannot be relinquished again.

In truth, what Werner witnessed was a stark reminder that FSG cannot afford to get Klopp’s replacement wrong. They have persuaded Michael Edwards back to the Boston-based group as CEO of football as they believe he’s the best person to judge who should fill the 57-year-old’s void.