What Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted doing during Liverpool training as absences explained
Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Europa League clash.
Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Europa League Group E opener against LASK tomorrow.
The Reds travel to Austria aiming for a wining start in the competition, having taken 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches so far.
Jurgen Klopp’s side underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of jetting off to Austria. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss the clash as he was not spotted with his team-mates. The Liverpool vice-captain missed last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wolves with a hamstring injury. Having not training today, he seems set to miss out against LASK as he could be seen running on his own in the background.
What’s more, it appears that Thiago Alcantara is still not available. The midfielder hasn’t played for the Reds since April having had surgery for a hip flexor issue. Thiago hit a setback in his recovery earlier this month.
However, Jarell Quansah was involved after coming off in the closing stages of the Wolves win. The 20-year-old made his full Premier League debut at Molineux with Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk (suspension) not available, while Ibrahima Konate had missed the previous two matches through injury.