Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Europa League Group E opener against LASK tomorrow.

The Reds travel to Austria aiming for a wining start in the competition, having taken 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s side underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of jetting off to Austria. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss the clash as he was not spotted with his team-mates. The Liverpool vice-captain missed last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wolves with a hamstring injury. Having not training today, he seems set to miss out against LASK as he could be seen running on his own in the background.

What’s more, it appears that Thiago Alcantara is still not available. The midfielder hasn’t played for the Reds since April having had surgery for a hip flexor issue. Thiago hit a setback in his recovery earlier this month.