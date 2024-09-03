Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF reacts prior to the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Valencia CF at Estadio de San Mames on August 28, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili for £29 million from Valencia.

After Alisson Becker registered a third clean sheet of the season in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United, it’s easy to see why Giorgi Mamardashvili has not moved to Anfield this season.

Alisson may be 31 yet he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Granted, he was not exactly persistently tested by United but came to the Reds’ rescue when required. In the second half, the Brazil international made two smart stops from Joshua Zirkzee to ensure Arne Slot’s men kept up their 100% start to the Premier League campaign.

But the signing of Mamardashvili has underlined that Liverpool are planning for life after Alisson. The Georgia international was Slot’s maiden recruit as Anfield head coach, with the Reds splashing out up to £29 million including add-ons. And to get the deal done, they agreed that Mamardashvili would remain at Valencia on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old, who starred at Euro 2024, was not prepared to sit on the bench at Liverpool or elsewhere, with the likes of Newcastle United and Bayern Munich previously linked. As a result, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes came up with a plan that suited all parties.

Last weekend, Mamardashvili made his first appearance for Valencia after completing his transfer to Merseyside. And it’s fair to say that supporters of Los Ches do not begrudge the former Dinamo Tbilisi stopper opting to further his career with the Reds. According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, ‘the Valencian fans welcomed him in style and even chanted his name on more than one occasion’.

Ruben Baraja’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Getafe and it is reported that Mamardashvili ‘could do absolutely nothing about Ayoze Pérez's goal’ that broke the deadlock before the interval.

“In a message to Valencia fans after joining Liverpool, Mamardashvili posted on Instagram: “Dear Fans, I can’t start talking about Valencia and this club without expressing my gratitude. Thank you for the continuous support and love I have felt at every stage since the first day of my arrival at the club for three years.

“Words are not enough to thank Valencia CF, this great football family and city has given me. Valencia didn’t just change my football career; it changed my life. I am forever grateful for the impact this club has had on me.

“We all know what a challenging year awaits us and how transformative this period is for the club. Therefore, I decided to stay in Valencia for one more year and give my best to help the club achieve its goal. As never before, we will fight to the end!”