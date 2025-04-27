Liverpool owner John Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti at Anfield. Picture: LiverpoolWorld | Liverpool owner John Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti at Anfield. Picture: LiverpoolWorld

Liverpool need just a point against Tottenham Hotspur to win the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) principal owners John Henry has jetted in from America to watch Liverpool potentially be crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds require just a point against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon to win the English title for a record-equalling 20th time. And Henry, along with wife Linda Pizzuti, will be watching Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool have the chance to secure their second league crown under FSG’s ownership. The Boston-based group have held the keys to the club since 2010 and the top-flight gong was secured in 2020 under Jurgen Klopp. In addition, the Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, three League Cup and UEFA Super Cup have been added to the trophy cabinet since FSG’s £300 million purchase.

Certainly, Henry and Co. will be delighted that they opted for Slot to step into the gargantuan void of Klopp. The Dutchman was relatively unheralded when arriving from Feyenoord to replace Klopp, who was widely regarded as one of the best managers in football. Klopp engineered Liverpool’s return to the pinnacle of European football. But Slot has continued to work of his predecessor and has Liverpool on the cusp of greatness.

What’s more, it will be the first time since 1990 that Kopites can properly celebrate a league title. When the championship was claimed five years ago, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic and behind closed doors.

Supporters in their masses have swarmed to Anfield ahead of kick-off. Pubs around the famous stadium have been brimming for hours - as they have in the city centre - with more people around the vicinity of L4. Around two hours before kick-off, an announcement was made from the public address system to remind fans that Walton Breck Road was not closed for their safety, such are the numbers that are already in the area. It could be a momentous day in the club’s history.

But Slot, captain Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the squad will insist that the job is not over. They will be heading into the clash against Spurs aiming for a victory rather than just a draw. Speaking in his programme notes, Slot said: "The overriding message today is very simple – we have a job to do.

"It is a job that everyone associated with Liverpool FC should be excited about because the possibilities it creates are there for all to see but, as with every other game we have played this season, hard work will be absolutely crucial.

"So focusing on the job at hand is not just desirable, it is absolutely essential. On and off the pitch, our aim has to be to get as close as we possibly can to our A-game.

"Reaching those standards will not be easy – it never is – but it needs to be the objective of everyone who is inside the stadium today. So what we have now and in the remaining weeks of the season is a wonderful opportunity that we should grasp with both hands.