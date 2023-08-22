Roy Hodgson has responded to speculation surrounding Cheick Doucoure's Crystal Palace future.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp revealed that his transfer business is not done.

After selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - to respective Saudi Arabia clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad for a combined £52 million - the Reds have recruited Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. But Liverpool appear slightly light of options in the engine room as they prepare to earn a spot back in the Champions League.

Doucoure joined Palace from Lens last summer for a reported fee of £21 million. He enjoyed a fine maiden campaign at Selhurst Park, making 34 appearances and was named the club's Player of the Season.

A £70 million price tag has reportedly been slapped on the Mali international's head. Doucoure featured in Palace's 1-0 loss to Arsenal last night. And speaking at his pre-match press conference before the game, Hodgson was asked directly about how much he wants to keep Doucoure.

The Eagles boss replied: “I want to keep all of the players, there's no doubt about that. I'm the manager, the club getting money for players doesn't help me. It would be very, very difficult, I think, with whatever money we get to replace those players.