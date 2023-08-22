‘No doubt’ - Roy Hodgson makes Cheick Doucoure ‘money’ admission amid Liverpool transfer links
Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Cheick Doucoure.
Roy Hodgson has responded to speculation surrounding Cheick Doucoure's Crystal Palace future.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp revealed that his transfer business is not done.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - to respective Saudi Arabia clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad for a combined £52 million - the Reds have recruited Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. But Liverpool appear slightly light of options in the engine room as they prepare to earn a spot back in the Champions League.
Doucoure joined Palace from Lens last summer for a reported fee of £21 million. He enjoyed a fine maiden campaign at Selhurst Park, making 34 appearances and was named the club's Player of the Season.
A £70 million price tag has reportedly been slapped on the Mali international's head. Doucoure featured in Palace's 1-0 loss to Arsenal last night. And speaking at his pre-match press conference before the game, Hodgson was asked directly about how much he wants to keep Doucoure.
The Eagles boss replied: “I want to keep all of the players, there's no doubt about that. I'm the manager, the club getting money for players doesn't help me. It would be very, very difficult, I think, with whatever money we get to replace those players.
“If you'd have asked me to sit here and talk about speculation, Sky [Sports] News fills 4-5 hours a day on the subject on transfers alone. I'm afraid, to say, without being any way disrespectful, if most of it wasn't speculation it wouldn't be four hours, it would be 40 minutes.”