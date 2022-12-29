Pele has died aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Brazil legend Pele has passed away aged 82.

Pele is arguably the greatest player of all time, having won the World Cup three times with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In addition, Pele is credited to have scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career. Seventy-seven of those were for Brazil in 92 matches. He died passed away in Sao Paulo following a battle with cancer.

Indeed, Pele is truly one of the best to have ever played the game. When there's debate about the greatest to have ever played, he's up there with Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anyone who had a chance to have ever met Pele will never forget it. And Jurgen Klopp is one of them.

The Liverpool manager detailed after the 2022 World Cup that he met Pele while working as a pundit at the 2006 tournament in Germany - and couldn't hide his nerves.

Klopp said in 2018: “My father always told me, whatever people say in the future, Pele was the best.

'I met him actually, when I was a pundit at the World Cup in 2006. I'm not the type of guy who gets nervous but I was sweating like crazy in that moment.”

