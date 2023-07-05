Liverpool making a bid for Romeo Lavia is 'unlikely' before any players in the current squad are offloaded.

The Reds have already splashed out a combined £95 million in the summer transfer window to recruit Alexis Mac Allister (£35 million) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£60 million) from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

But Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild may still to be completed. It has been suggested that a third signing capable of operating in the engine room could still arrive at Anfield.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Lavia, who is expected to depart Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea are also potential suitors.

But The Telegraph reports that the Reds may have to first raise funds through sales. Thiago Alcantara is one player who could depart and is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. Liverpool are said to be willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract and will not be offered an extension.

Thiago joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020. However, the ex-Barcelona man has endured injuries during his time on Merseyside and been limited to a total of 97 appearances, scoring three goals and creating six.

Thiago has been widely considered as Klopp's best option in the middle of the park but fitness problems have proven frustrating. And heading into the 2023-24 season Thiago may face a battle for game-time, with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai joining Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic as options.