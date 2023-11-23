When Liverpool 'want' Man City FFP case to be settled by the Premier League - report

Liverpool want the Premier League to resolve the litany of financial charges made against Manchester City by the start of the 2024-25 season, reports suggest.

Football Insider claims that the Reds are 'pushing' the Premier League to resolve the issue. City were hit with around 100 charges of breaking financial roles in February. They range from 2009 to 2018, with the Etihad Stadium club winning the Premier League three times in that period. Liverpool finished second to City in the 2013-14 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have recently been slapped with a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules. The Toffees were found guilty by an independent commission but have lodged an appeal, having admitted they were shocked by the punishment.

City's charge list is significantly longer than Everton's but it is reported clubs are growing 'frustrated' the case is being delayed. City boss Pep Guardiola has previously admitted he hopes that the case is resolved as swiftly as possible. "What I would like is for the Premier League, or the judges, to make [a decision] as soon as possible," Guardiola said.

"Maybe we did something wrong, everyone will know it, and if we are like we believe we are, like we have done as a club for many years in the right way, then the people stop talking about that. We would love it tomorrow.