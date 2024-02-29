Liverpool face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool will play bitter rivals rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds earned a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday evening to keep their dreams of winning four trophies alive.

After claiming the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 triumph against Chelsea at Wembley, Jurgen Klopp's depleted side had to go to the well again - and delivered with aplomb. The youngsters stepped up to the mantle as they did at the national stadium, with Lewis Koumas bagging on debut in the 44th minute before fellow 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns fired a double off the bench in the second period to put Southampton to the sword.

If Liverpool are to achieve a quadruple then they'll have to get past their fierce foes Man Utd, who earned a late 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest courtesy of Casemiro's goal.

FA Cup quarter-final games take place the weekend of Friday 15 March. And with Liverpool in against Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday 14 March, it means the trip to Old Trafford is likely to place on Sunday 17 March.

That was the date Liverpool were set to play Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park - but a new space in the Reds's crammed calendar must be found for the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool have a dearth of space available in their diary, especially if they get past United and continue progress in the Europa League.

If that were to be the case, the Reds' trip to Fulham on Saturday 20 April will also be postponed as that is when the FA Cup semi-finals are scheduled to be played. Meanwhile, the Europa League quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday 11 and 18 April, with the semi-finals on Thursday 2 and Thursday 9 May.

Assessing Liverpool's calendar, the only free dates could be the week commencing Monday 22 April or Monday 13 May. The latter would be the final week of the season and a potential derby could have seismic implications for both the Reds and Everton. Klopp's side are currently in the title race and lead the table by one point. The Toffees' fears of a relegation battle have eased after their punishment for being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability will be reduced from 10 to six.