Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with Pep Guardiola manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have been hit with a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The City Ground outfit were found guilty of breaching spending limits by an independent commission upon their return to the top flight last season, as per The Guardian. They have now dropped into the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest are the second team to have been hit with a punishment this season. Everton were slapped with a 10-point deduction, reduced to six on appeal, for breaking regulations in the 2021-22 campaign. The Toffees were also charged for an alleged breach in 2022-23 and that case will be heard before the end of this season.

What's more, in February 2023, Manchester City were charged for 115 alleged breaches between 2009-2018. However, the Etihad Stadium outfit's case is still to be heard. If found guilty, they could be hit with various punishments that range from a points deduction, being removed from the top flight to having titles rescinded.

City have established themselves as the dominant force in the Premier League. In the period of their supposed breaking of rules, Liverpool finished second to City in the Premier League in 2014. Certainly, Kopites are watching closely as to what may come of the Cityzens.

Speaking to the the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at a select committee meeting in January, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that a date was set for the proceedings but would not specify. He said: "The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I can't tell you when that is but that is progressing. I can't give any details on Man City beyond saying a date has been set, I can't tell you when that date is."