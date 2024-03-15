Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota will return to Liverpool duty shortly after the international break.

Alexander-Arnold has been absent for the past month with a knee injury, having also suffered with the same issue in January. Conor Bradley has deputised magnificently in the absence of the vice-captain, although Liverpool will want their vice-captain back as they continue to challenge for four trophies including the Premier League title.

Jota, meanwhile, has been absent for four weeks because of a knee injury sustained in a 4-1 win at Brentford on February 17. The Portugal international had been in prolific goalscoring form before his setback.

Liverpool face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday before the international break. They face Brighton after the hiatus of the season on Sunday 31 March. Klopp has revealed that Curtis Jones, who also limped off against Brentford, could be back for that game. The Reds then face Sheffield United on Thursday 4 April - with the returns of Alexander-Arnold and Jota possible.