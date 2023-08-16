Almost 39,241 supporters witnessed Everton’s return to the Premier League last weekend - but how did that compare to other attendances?

Everton returned to Premier League action at Goodison Park but were the home fans were frustrated after a dominating performance resulted in a 1-0 loss to Fulham.

To make matters worse, they totalled 19 shots in total with nine on target as Sean Dyche watched his side pass up plenty of guilt-edge opportunities. However, it must be said that Bernd Leno was in inspired form for Fulham, making nine saves.

There was also the controversial decision to rule out Michael Keane’s goal after James Tarkowski was deemed to have fouled Leno, who rushed out to collect a cross.

Liverpool kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and they return to Anfield this weekend with the visit of Bournemouth for their first home game of the season.

But with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle all at home this weekend, how did the Goodison attendance compare to Everton’s Premier League counterparts?

1 . Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham Attendance:

2 . Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Attendance: 17,066

3 . Burnley 0-3 Manchester City Attendance: 21,572