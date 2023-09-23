Register
Where Liverpool and Everton rank amongst ‘dirtiest’ teams in Premier League compared to Arsenal & Man City

Liverpool and Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 07:45 BST

Liverpool and Everton have had contrasting starts to the Premier League season with the Merseyside rivals fighting at opposite ends of the table after five games.

Sean Dyche’s men have picked up just one point from their opening fixtures as they head to Brentford on Saturday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points just once in their opening five matches, winning their last four after starting the campaign with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Liverpool have been shown two red cards in five games with Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk both being sent off this term. Mac Allister had his red card against Bournemouth overturned on appeal while Van Dijk - sent off at Newcastle United - had his suspension extended by an extra match for dissent. He will be back in the Liverpool squad against West Ham after missing the last two Premier League outings - although he did feature in the Europa League win at LASK.

Based on the number of yellow cards received in matches this term, here’s where Liverpool and Everton rank in the Premier League discipline table. Take a look...

Yellow cards: 17. Red cards: 0.

1. Newcastle United

Yellow cards: 17. Red cards: 0.

Yellow cards: 17. Red cards: 0.

2. Tottenham

Yellow cards: 17. Red cards: 0.

Yellow cards: 16. Red cards: 1.

3. Sheffield United

Yellow cards: 16. Red cards: 1.

Yellow cards: 16. Red cards: 0.

4. Chelsea

Yellow cards: 16. Red cards: 0.

