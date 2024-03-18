It's also been extended to hold a higher capacity and the atmosphere has only been enhanced since.It's also been extended to hold a higher capacity and the atmosphere has only been enhanced since.
It's also been extended to hold a higher capacity and the atmosphere has only been enhanced since.

Where Liverpool and Everton rank compared to Premier League rivals in attendance table - gallery

Premier League attendance: The two Merseyside clubs draw sell-out crowds most weeks and they have two of the most passionate fanbases in the Premier League.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 18th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 19:17 GMT

Both Liverpool and Everton can boast passionate fanbases that always turn out for their team week in, week out.

While Anfield has had improvements to their capacity developed in recent times, Everton will have just one more year at Goodison Park before moving into the highly-anticipated Bramley-Moore Dock. More seats equals more fans and Everton will eventually be far higher up this list but both are still within the top 10 of average attendances in the Premier League.

As it is the international break, we've decided to collate the highest average attendances across England's top-flight, using the latest figures from Transfermarkt, to see where both Merseyside teams rank.

Average Attendance: 11,031

1. 20th - Kenilworth Road (Luton)

Average Attendance: 11,031

Average Attendance: 11,052

2. 19th - Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

Average Attendance: 11,052

Average Attendance: 17,077

3. 18th - GTech Community Stadium (Brentford)

Average Attendance: 17,077

Average Attendance: 21,169

4. 17th - Turf Moor (Burnley)

Average Attendance: 21,169

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonPremier LeagueEngland