Both Liverpool and Everton can boast passionate fanbases that always turn out for their team week in, week out.

While Anfield has had improvements to their capacity developed in recent times, Everton will have just one more year at Goodison Park before moving into the highly-anticipated Bramley-Moore Dock. More seats equals more fans and Everton will eventually be far higher up this list but both are still within the top 10 of average attendances in the Premier League.