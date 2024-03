Liverpool and Everton are both huge clubs in the grand scheme of English football but both also have a strong international reputation.

Both have huge social media followings across Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok and are extremely popular clubs. Therefore, thanks to the latest research, we can find out just how popular these teams are in terms of their combined social media following as we look at the top 10 teams in England for total following and how Liverpool and Everton compare.