Manchester United became the first team to reach 500 club clean sheets over the weekend, but who makes up the top 10?

Manchester United's 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend saw them become the first club in Premier League history to reach 500 clean sheets.

Since the inception of the league in 1992, United have led the way in being the best defensively, but Merseyside is certainly well represented in that category.

Liverpoool have had keepers such as Jose Reina, Alisson Becker and Bruce Grobbelaar for example, while Everton have had Neville Southall, Tim Howard and Jordan Pickford, to name a few.

With United reaching what is a landmark figure for the Premier League, we've decided to see where the Merseyside clubs rank within the top 10.

1 . Chelsea 476 Clean Sheets

2 . Alisson Becker 460 Clean Sheets

3 . Arsenal 456 Clean Sheets