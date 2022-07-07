The Toffees find themselves at the wrong end of the disciplinary table along with Leeds United while the Red were rivaling Man City to be the fairest.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is a distant memory and one that did not have happy memories for either Liverpool or Everton.

Despite a strong campaign the Reds missed out on the title by narrow margins and although the Toffees were able to avoid relegation they were in real trouble for large periods.

So, how did that impact the number of bookings the two teams picked up? Well, the final league tables came close to mirroring the disciplinary table for the two Merseyside clubs.

Football statistics site Transfermarkt have compiled all the yellow and red cards from the 2021/22 Premier League season into a full disciplinary table.

The site uses a points system where straight red cards award the most followed by red cards as a result of a second yellow and then by yellow cards.

In total, 1274 yellow cards and 42 reds were shown by referees in English football’s top flight last season and while Liverpool found themselves at the right end of the table it wasn’t the same story for Everton.

Here is how the 2021/22 Premier League disciplinary table looks with the team who have the cleanest record at the top and the dirtiest team on the bottom:

(Where two sides have the same number of points the team with more red cards ranks higher then the team with more straight red cards then, if two sides have identical records, final league position)

1. Manchester City - 47 points Yellow cards - 42, Red cards - 1

2. Liverpool - 55 points Yellow cards - 50, Red cards - 1

3. West Ham - 55 points Yellow cards - 47, Red cards - 2

4. Norwich City - 57 points Yellow cards - 54, Red cards - 1