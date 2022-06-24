The Merseyside rivals were backed by their passionate supporters as they fought at either end of the Premier League table last season.

It is safe to say Everton and Liverpool experienced contrasting emotions in the Premier League last season.

The Toffees struggled to get their campaign going and it took a late-season rally under new manager Frank Lampard to finally avoid a first ever relegation into the Championship.

Who can forget the scenes at Goodison Park as the Toffees came from two goals down to claim all three points against Crystal Palace and preserve their proud record for another year.

Liverpool’s season was all about challenging for the Premier League title and looking to regain the trophy they had won two years earlier.

At one stage in the campaign, it looked as if Jurgen Klopp’s side were threatening to pull off a historic quadruple - but a final day disappointment saw them miss out on the Premier League title before Real Madrid ended hopes of a Champions League final win a week later.

No matter what ups and downs were experienced on both sides of Stanley Park, supporters of both clubs got behind their sides in noise and numbers throughout the season.

But how do the average attendances of Everton and Liverpool compare to their Premier League rivals such as the likes of Leeds United and Man Utd?

1. 20th: Bournemouth - 9,585

2. 19th: Fulham - 16,810

3. 18th: Brentford - 16,895

4. 17th: Crystal Palace - 24,322