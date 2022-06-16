Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have been released - and we know who Liverpool will face on the opening day.

The Reds make the trip to newly-promotion Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

The Cottagers claimed the Championship crown and will be determined to not suffer immediate relegation.

Indeed, it’s set to be another intriguing season for Jurgen Klopp’s side after finishing just a point behind champions Manchester City in 2021-22.

All eyes are on how Liverpool can dislodge Pep Guardiola’s side from the peak of English football - as they did in 2020.

The Reds have splashed out up to £85 million on Darwin Nunez to try to close the gap, although they are primed to lose Sadio Mane after his six-year Anfield stay.

The fixtures are there to be surveyed but how will Liverpool fare?

We’ve taken a look at the bookmakers’ odds to see where they think the Reds will finish.

