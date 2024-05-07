The final weeks of the Premier League season are upon us but there won’t be much drama for either Merseyside club. Everton have clinched their place in the top flight for another season after a strong run of form propelled them away from the relegation zone with safety secured.

For Liverpool, they have qualified for the Champions League and are guaranteed at least a third-placed finish. The Reds can still mathematically win the title but would need nothing short of a miracle to overtake Arsenal or Manchester City at this late stage. After a tough run of form, Liverpool at least had something to cheer as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Sunday afternoon while on Friday night the Toffees drew 1-1 at Luton Town.

It has been a season of controversy for both of the city’s Premier League sides, with Everton slapped with two points deductions while Liverpool have been on the end of some eyebrow-raising decisions - most notably when VAR chalked off a Luis Diaz goal at Tottenham Hotspur before the PGMOL admitted a significant human error was made when ruling the strike out. Later in the season, PGMOL chief Howard Webb admitted the Reds should have been awarded a penalty at Anfield in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

VAR has impacted both Merseyside clubs this term and here we take a look at the latest Premier League without VAR table. We calculate the table by taking all of the game-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below.

1 . Sheffield United Points without VAR: 13 (Difference -4)

2 . Luton Town Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

3 . Burnley Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +2)