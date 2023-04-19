Where Liverpool & Everton can still finish in Premier League amid relegation and top-four battles — gallery
A look at every possible mathematical Premier League finish for both Liverpool and Everton.
Liverpool and Everton both have enormous fights ahead of them as the closure of the 2022/23 Premier League season draws nearer.
The Reds continue their push to secure European football next term, while the Toffees are desperately battling to evade the drop-zone.
Liverpool’s latest win against Leeds United was good news for both clubs on Merseyside. Not only have Jurgen Klopp’s men banked a crucial three points, but any fellow relegation candidates who drop points is a huge boost for Everton’s chances of survival.
The general mission for both sides is crystal clear, but what exactly could they achieve outside of the obvious? Mathematically, there is still scope for Liverpool to finish much lower than most may think, and Everton equally also stand the chance of a pleasantly surprising turnaround.
Transfermarkt has calculated every possible position finish for each Premier League team this season based on remaining fixtures. As it stands, absolutely nothing is set in stone just yet.
There are a lot of teams who could potentially be relegated — including many you probably wouldn’t expect — while other surprise packages could bag themselves European football. Of course, the likelihood of some of these scenarios happening is hugely unlikely but based on maths alone, it is still possible.
From title challengers, to European spot pushers, to relegation battlers — here is an overview of all possible positions for every team come the final day of the Premier League season.