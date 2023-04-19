A look at every possible mathematical Premier League finish for both Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool and Everton both have enormous fights ahead of them as the closure of the 2022/23 Premier League season draws nearer.

The Reds continue their push to secure European football next term, while the Toffees are desperately battling to evade the drop-zone.

Liverpool’s latest win against Leeds United was good news for both clubs on Merseyside. Not only have Jurgen Klopp’s men banked a crucial three points, but any fellow relegation candidates who drop points is a huge boost for Everton’s chances of survival.

The general mission for both sides is crystal clear, but what exactly could they achieve outside of the obvious? Mathematically, there is still scope for Liverpool to finish much lower than most may think, and Everton equally also stand the chance of a pleasantly surprising turnaround.

Transfermarkt has calculated every possible position finish for each Premier League team this season based on remaining fixtures. As it stands, absolutely nothing is set in stone just yet.

There are a lot of teams who could potentially be relegated — including many you probably wouldn’t expect — while other surprise packages could bag themselves European football. Of course, the likelihood of some of these scenarios happening is hugely unlikely but based on maths alone, it is still possible.

From title challengers, to European spot pushers, to relegation battlers — here is an overview of all possible positions for every team come the final day of the Premier League season.

1 . Arsenal Arsenal could finish between 1st and 6th place at the end of the season

2 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring the teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Manchester City could finish between 1st and 8th at the end of the season

3 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammate Wout Weghorst during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Manchester United could finish between 1st and 8th at the end of the season

4 . NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Newcastle striker Callum Wilson celebrates with team mates after scoring the second Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Newcastle United could finish as high as 1st or as low as 12th at the end of the season Photo: Stu Forster