It was a mixed start for the two Merseyside clubs.

Both Liverpool and Everton had to make do with disappointing results in their Premier League opening fixtures this weekend.

While the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Goodison Park, the Reds were held to a shock 2-2 draw in the capital by newly-promoted Fulham.

Frank Lampard’s men also suffered the blow of a severe injury to defender Ben Godfrey, while Jurgen Klopp was forced to withdraw Thiago Alcantara during the second half of his side’s clash at Craven Cottage.

But how have those opening day disappointments affected Liverpool and Everton’s prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

We took a look at the latest predicted table from FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the entire standings, from 20th to first, below...

1. 20th - Nottingham Forest Pts: 33. GD: -32. % chance of relegation: 55%.

2. 19th: Bournemouth Pts: 38. GD: -24. % chance of relegation: 36%.

3. 18th: Fulham Pts: 38. GD: -22. % chance of relegation: 35%.

4. 17th: Southampton Pts: 40. GD: -22. % chance of relegation: 32%.