Where Liverpool and Everton rank in shirt sponsorship deals in the Premier League.

Shirt sponsorship deals are becoming increasingly lucrative as big companies in different business sectors battle it out to get their names on team’s jerseys.

Top flight clubs can now use this form of advertising as a serious source of income alongside ticket sales, player sales, social media and merchandise.

Liverpool and Manchester City tussled for the title on the pitch last season but how do their shirt sponsorship deals compare to each other?

Everton found themselves in a relegation dogfight last term and were eventually saved by Frank Lampard. They have a new sponsor on their shirt for the new campaign in a deal worth among the highest top eight in the division, but does it earn them more than the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur?

Here is a look at how the two Merseyside clubs compare to some of their rivals, as the preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League season continue.

1. Man City, Etihad, £67.5 million a year Manchester City have the most lucrative shirt sponsor in the country.

2. Liverpool, Standard Chartered, £50m a year Liverpool wore their new away shirt in a friendly against Manchester United this week.

3. Man Utd, TeamViewer, £47m a year Manchester United released their new home kit earlier this week and will be sporting a white collar in the 2022/23 season.

4. Spurs, AIA, £40m a year Spurs have worn their new shirt in South Korea this week.