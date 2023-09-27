The two Merseyside clubs are in amongst the best comeback sides in Premier League history.

Both Liverpool and Everton feature extremely high on the Premier League’s all-time table that records most points won from losing positions, according to the latest figures.

Across the history of the Premier League, both Merseyside clubs have been key establishments in the top-flight and both have displayed brilliant fighting spirit across their respective histories.

We can look to this season for proof of that; Liverpool have come back from one-goal deficits to win against Newcastle, Bournemouth, Wolves and LASK so far this season.

While we saw Everton come back from a goal-down twice to draw with Sheffield United as well as earning a late comeback victory over Doncaster in the EFL Cup.

Following Tottenham’s comeback draw against Arsenal at the weekend, the official Premier League website has released their all-time table for the most points earned from losing positions, with Liverpool and Everton both featuring high up on the list.

