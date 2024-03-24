Where Liverpool & Everton rank in top 10 all-time Premier League table - gallery

Liverpool and Everton have both been in the Premier League from its inception and have played over 1000 games in the top-flight.

The Reds have triumphed once, back in 2019 as Jurgen Klopp ended a 30-year wait for the league title. While Everton's highest-ever finish was fourth during the 2004/05 season. Since then, both have been institutions in the top-flight, playing the maximum amount of games alongside just four other sides, but where do they sit in the top 10 teams with the most points in Premier League history.