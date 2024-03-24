Where Liverpool & Everton rank in top 10 all-time Premier League table - gallery

Everton have run the risk of relegation on three occasions and face another battle this season but they should have enough to remain in the top-flight.Everton have run the risk of relegation on three occasions and face another battle this season but they should have enough to remain in the top-flight.
Everton have run the risk of relegation on three occasions and face another battle this season but they should have enough to remain in the top-flight.

Premier League table: Liverpool and Everton are two of 10 clubs to play over 1000 games in the top-flight.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT

Liverpool and Everton have both been in the Premier League from its inception and have played over 1000 games in the top-flight.

The Reds have triumphed once, back in 2019 as Jurgen Klopp ended a 30-year wait for the league title. While Everton's highest-ever finish was fourth during the 2004/05 season. Since then, both have been institutions in the top-flight, playing the maximum amount of games alongside just four other sides, but where do they sit in the top 10 teams with the most points in Premier League history.

P1,063 W358 D268 L437 GD-211 - 1,342 Points

1. 10th: West Ham United

P1,063 W358 D268 L437 GD-211 - 1,342 Points

P1,105 W389 D308 L408 GD-65 - 1,475 Points

2. 9th: Aston Villa

P1,105 W389 D308 L408 GD-65 - 1,475 Points

P1,100 W413 D282 L405 GD+6 - 1,521 Points

3. 8th: Newcastle United

P1,100 W413 D282 L405 GD+6 - 1,521 Points

P1,218 W434 D339 L445 GD-23 - 1,635 Points

4. 7th: Everton

P1,218 W434 D339 L445 GD-23 - 1,635 Points

