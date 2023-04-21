Where Liverpool and Everton rank in the Premier League table based on the last 10 fixtures.

Liverpool and Everton both have everything to fight for as the end of the 2022/23 Premier League draws closer.

The Reds are still in with a chance of securing European football, and their Merseyside neighbours are desperate to bank as many points as possible in order to avoid relegation.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp and his men are eighth in the table, competing with the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa as they fight to climb up the ranks. Meanwhile, Everton are on the cusp of the bottom three, only out of the danger zone on goal difference.

Despite the Merseyside teams having endured poor runs of form this season by each of their standards, there is still hope that they will come away with a positive at the end of the campaign.

Here is what the Premier League table would look like based on the last ten matches, and where both Liverpool and Everton would be in the standings.

1 . 1st — Manchester City (25 points) W8 D1 L1 GD+17

2 . 2nd — Arsenal (23 points) W7 D2 L1 GD+15

3 . 3rd — Aston Villa (22 points) W7 D1 L2 GD+10

4 . 4th — Manchester United (20 points) W6 D2 L2 GD+2

