How much have the Reds spent and earned over the last ten years?

The January transfer window is open for business and the Premier League has returned to its usual hotbed of rumours for both incomings and outgoings. Liverpool have been linked to a number of potential new signings already, following on from their fruitful summer.

The Reds splashed out more than £145 million on new midfielders at the end of last season but they were able to pocket more than a reported £50 million through the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

But how has that changed their net spend over the last ten years? Using data and research from the CIES Football Observatory, we've listed the top 20 football clubs in the world with the most negative net transfer spending from 2014 through to 2023. Take a look below at where Liverpool rank based on their purchases and sales compared to other world giants.

1 . Nottingham Forest (–£267 million) Investments: £418m / Receipts: £151m

2 . Real Madrid (–£280 million) Investments: £1bn / Receipts: £822m

3 . Bayern Munich (–£295 million) Investments: £898m / Receipts: £602m

4 . Bournemouth (–£296 million) Investments: £495m / Receipts: £199m