Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a brilliant Europa League campaign so far, but suffered a 3-2 loss in their last outing.

Liverpool are among the favourites to win the Europa League and they've enjoyed a strong start so far.

Despite a dramatic 3-2 loss to Toulouse in their last game they sit top of their group going into the clash with LASK on Thursday night.

However, they sit just two points ahead of their French adversaries and they now need to consolidate their European form by finishing top of their group to ensure passage to the Last 16, rather than the Last 32.

They also stand as one of the biggest names in this year's competition boasting one of the biggest stadiums - but how does their attendance compare to the rest of the teams in the competition?

1 . Olympique de Marseille - Orange Velodrome Average attendance - 64,279

2 . Roma - Olimpico di Roma Average attendance - 60,349

3 . Ajax - Johan Cruyff Arena Average attendance - 52,548

4 . Liverpool - Anfield Average attendance - 51,669