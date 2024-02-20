The Premier League has some of the most lucrative and high-earning clubs in the world which includes Liverpool. Thanks to the mammoth TV rights deals that the PL clubs are able to secure, England's top-flight teams earn significantly more than any other top league in the world. Plus, there are international brands that are recognised all over the world which means merchandise and revenue for these clubs are also extremely high.
Therefore, thanks to the latest figures released by the UEFA Financial Report, we can see how Liverpool compare to the rest of Europe's biggest clubs when it comes to the highest earnings from jersey sales and merchandising.