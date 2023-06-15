How many of Jurgen Klopp’s men are ranked in the most valuable Premier League players?

The Premier League is home to many of the most talented and recognised footballers on the planet, and with their high profile status comes huge market values. Naturally, England’s top flight boasts some of the world’s most expensive players, and the summer transfer window could see some of these names move around in eye-watering eight, or even nine-figure deals.

Despite a disappointing end to their 2022/23 season, Liverpool still have one of the most admired teams in the world right now. In fact, three of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield stars are in the top 21 most valuable players in the Premier League, according to market values taken from Transfermarkt.

Let’s take a look at who is on the list and how their values compare to Manchester City, Manchester United and others.

1 . 21st — Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) €70 million (£59.8 million)

2 . 20th — Reece James (Chelsea) €70 million (£59.8 million)

3 . 19th — Jack Grealish (Manchester City €70 million (£59.8 million)

4 . 18th — Antony (Manchester United) €70 million (£59.8 million)