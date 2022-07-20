Here is where Liverpool would finish in the Premier League if it was based on the fans’ confidence.

With less than three weeks to go until Liverpool return to Premier League action, the fans are once again desperately waiting for another enjoyable campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

After years of success at Anfield, Sadio Mane has departed the club and has so left the Reds with a new-look front three of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

It will be very interesting to see how Liverpool perform without one of their star men, but it doesn’t seem like supporters are too concerned.

Ahead of the new campaign, Sky Bet and YouGov have teamed up and completed a survey as part of their Fan Hopes campaign.

The research asked fans of each Premier League club a series of questions to determine how confident they were feeling about their team’s chances this time round.

As a result of the survey, we can see which fanbases are the most and least hopeful about the season ahead from a scale of 1-10 (1 being not optimistic at all, 10 being very optimistic).

Here is how the Premier League table will look if it was based on these ratings (from lowest to highest)...

1. Everton - 4.9 After a dreadful 2021/22 campaign that saw them just miss out on Championship football, Everton fans are once again dreading another season. The Toffees are yet to spend a single penny this summer, signing only James Tarkowski on a free.

2. Southampton - 5 Despite making promising signings in the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo, Saints fans aren’t feeling very positive about their chances this season after finishing five points above relegation last time out.

3. Fulham - 5.6 Following their promotion it comes as no surprise to see Fulham fans not too convinced by their team this season. This is the third time the Cottagers have been promoted in the last five years and both times previous they have been relegated the following season.

4. Manchester United - 5.8 The arrival of Erik ten Hag clearly hasn’t inspired many United fans as they are still some of the most pessimistic among the Premier League ahead of this season. The Red Devils are still in need of a number of signings and could also face Cristiano Ronaldo leaving.