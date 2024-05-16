The arrival of VAR in the Premier League back in 2019 has caused a huge divide among fans over the years, while clubs have also grown frustrated in recent months. This season has been particularly controversial when it comes to decisions made by the video assistant referee and Premier League clubs are now set to vote on whether to scrap the technology altogether.

VAR has made headlines on numerous occasions this season following divisive decision-making and errors in judgement. Liverpool have been on the receiving end of controversial and even outright incorrect calls — the Luis Díaz disallowed goal against Tottenham Hotspur that PGMOL admitted to be a ‘significant human error’, for example. But other clubs have been impacted harder by the rulings of VAR this season.

Of course, correct decisions have been made, which is the whole point of VAR, but the increasing frustrations with debatable calls have soured the general view on its presence in the league.

Take a look below at how the current Premier League table would look without the influence of the video assistant referee. We’ve taken into account points gained and lost due to goals given and chalked off through all VAR calls.

1 . Sheffield United Points without VAR: 13 (Difference -3)

2 . Luton Town Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

3 . Burnley Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +2)