Here is an alternative Premier League table based only on goals in the final 15 minutes of matches.

Liverpool have absolutely outshone a majority of the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side the only team that have provided Manchester City with any competition at the top of the table.

While the Reds have managed to humiliate a number of teams, including putting nine past Manchester United across two matches, they have also had to grind out some very narrow wins.

On a number of occasions Liverpool have dominated very defensive sides and have had very late goals to thank for each three points, such as Divock Origi’s 94th minute winner against Wolves back in December.

The grit and determination that Liverpool show in the final quarter of their matches has played a huge part in their success this season and they would be dominating even more if the league table was based on these late goals, according to transfermarkt.

Looking at the statistics, we decided to examine how the Premier League look if only goals from the final 15 minutes counted...

1. Liverpool - 65 pts P34 W16 D17 L1 GF20 GA2

2. Man City - 57 pts P34 W12 D21 L1 GF17 GA5

3. Brighton - 52 pts P35 W11 D19 L5 GF12 GA7

4. Chelsea - 49 pts P34 W10 D19 L5 GF14 GA6