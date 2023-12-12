The Liverpool superstar reached an incredible feat during the 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah's strike at the weekend against Crystal Palace saw him reach 200 goals for Liverpool, as he added another brilliant record to his remarkable career.

Salah, 31, scored a deflected effort to help Jurgen Klopp's side come back from a goal down at Selhurst Park before Harvey Elliott's late solo effort stole all three points. That win was significant as it took them to the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal lost out to Aston Villa.

Overall, he has 200 goals and 87 assists in 327 appearances for the club in what is an extraordinary record and he has begun the season in fine form with 14 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances.

His Liverpool future is unclear given how intense the interest from the Saudi Arabian league was during the summer, but with Klopp's side seemingly building up to being contenders once again, he could still see out his current deal and enjoy a few more seasons at the club. If so, he could find himself in the top few names on the club's all-time list. In light of his incredible achievement, we've decided to look at where Salah ranks in Liverpool's top 10 all-time highest goal scorer list.

1 . 10. Harry Chambers - 151 Goals The famed forward netted 151 goals in 339 games between 1915-1928.

2 . 9. Michael Owen - 158 Goals Owen was a teenage sensation at Liverpool and even won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 - and he netted 158 times in 297 games across a stunning career on Merseyside. Photo: Clive Brunskill /Allsport/Getty

3 . 8. Kenny Dalglish - 172 Goals 'King Kenny' is one of the club's most famous and decorated players, netting 172 times in 515 games.