Where the Merseyside clubs stand in points difference compared to the rest of the Premier League.

It’s safe to say Liverpool and Everton both endured disappointing runs in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. While the Reds were unable to secure Champions League football, the Toffees found themselves battling yet another tough relegation battle which went right down to the end of the season.

But how did their respective performances compare to last season? Everton had a similar run in 2021/22 but Liverpool dropped three places after finishing second last campaign, just one point off champions Manchester City. We’ve put together a list of every Premier League side that competed in the top flight last season and compared their run to this year.

Take a look at which teams had the biggest points swings — positive and negative — below.

1 . Newcastle (+22 points) The Magpies finished 4th, compared to 11th last season

2 . Manchester United (+17 points) The Reds finished 3rd, compared to 6th last season

3 . Aston Villa (+16 points) The Villans finished 7th, compared to 14th last season

4 . Arsenal (+15) The Gunners finished 2nd, compared to 5th last season