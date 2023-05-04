A look at how many penalties each Premier League side has won throughout the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool banked another important three points in their pursuit of a top four Premier League finish after their 1-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were awarded a penalty just before half-time following a foul on Darwin Núñez inside the box by Issa Diop. Mohamed Salah stepped up and converted the spot kick, which would go on to be the winner of the closely contested tie. Liverpool are now on 59 points in fifth place, four points behind Manchester United, who have two games in-hand.

Salah’s goal against Fulham marked the 85th penalty awarded in the Premier League this season, and the 65th that has found the back of the net. But where do Liverpool stand in the overall table?

Here is a closer look at the total amount of penalties awarded to, scored and missed by each team throughout the 2022/23 campaign so far, including Jurgen Klopp’s side and their closest rivals towards the top of the table. Are there any surprises in this list?

1 . 20th — Bournemouth 0 penalties won this season

2 . 19th — Manchester United 2 penalties won: 2 scored

3 . 18th — Leeds United 2 penalties won: 1 scored, 1 missed

4 . 17th — Everton 3 penalties won: 3 scored

