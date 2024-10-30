OCTOBER 26: (THE SUN OIT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Ranel Young of Liverpool during the game between Liverpool U21 v Everton U21 at AXA Melwood Training Centre on October 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ranel Young is in the Liverpool squad for the Carabao Cup tie.

Arne Slot has given Ranel Young a place in the Liverpool squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton.

Slot makes eight changes for the fourth-round encounter and with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch rested entirely, as well as Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa injured, Young is named in the first-team squad for the first time.

Young is an 18-year-old forward who joined the Reds at under-12 level from Huddersfield Town. He is described as ‘lively and exciting’ on the club’s website and signed a professional contract in May 2023.

This season, Young had made seven appearances for Liverpool under-21s, scoring two goals. He’s also featured in all three games for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League - netting in a 2-1 win over Bologna and recording an assist in a 3-1 defeat by RB Leipzig last week. Young has largely operated as a striker this term, having previously operated as a winger.