‘Wow’ - The 16-year-old Liverpool star making waves at academy level
The young defender has caught the eye of Liverpool fans who follow the academy and he could have a big future.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool may have another young star on their hands after the U21 side triumphed at Morecombe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
The young Reds faced off against Football League opposition in Morecombe, who compete in League Two, and won by three goals to nil in an impressive performance thanks to goals from Mateusz Musialowski, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Journalist Neil Jones, who covers Liverpool for LFCTV, praised him after his efforts against football League opposition Morecambe on Tuesday night: “But a word for Carter Pinnington, too. 16 years of age playing centre-back, and he was absolutely terrific.”
Carter Pinnington has been a revelation in the academy, with his latest set of performances showing he can cope with playing five years above his current age group.
At just 16, he’s become a starter at centre-back for the U21 side, and has featured four times for the talented young side so far.
Not only is he highly favoured for his club, he’s been an England international at U15 and U16 level and he is continuing to go from strength to strength.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was also a moment that saw Pinnington make a last-ditch sliding tackle to stop one of their forwards breaking through on goal which has hit social media, in what was a brilliant bit of defending.
One fan commented on the video saying: ‘He looks at least 6’3-4, crazy for that age!’
The LFC website states that he is a first-year scholar for the current 2023-24 season and he can also play as a holding midfield player, as well as his centre-back which is his natural position. Furthermore, he’s been at the club since the age of seven.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With Ben Doak earning a new contract this week, Curtis Jones reaching 100 appearances and Jarrel Quansah making his full Liverpool debut, the pathway for players from the academy looks all the more promising.
Of course, there is still years of development to go for the defender, but with his physicality at a young age and the likely experience he is going to build up across the next few years in the academy, he could well be a name we start to see more frequently in the future.