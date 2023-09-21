The young defender has caught the eye of Liverpool fans who follow the academy and he could have a big future.

Liverpool may have another young star on their hands after the U21 side triumphed at Morecombe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The young Reds faced off against Football League opposition in Morecombe, who compete in League Two, and won by three goals to nil in an impressive performance thanks to goals from Mateusz Musialowski, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark.

Journalist Neil Jones, who covers Liverpool for LFCTV, praised him after his efforts against football League opposition Morecambe on Tuesday night: “But a word for Carter Pinnington, too. 16 years of age playing centre-back, and he was absolutely terrific.”

Carter Pinnington has been a revelation in the academy, with his latest set of performances showing he can cope with playing five years above his current age group.

At just 16, he’s become a starter at centre-back for the U21 side, and has featured four times for the talented young side so far.

Not only is he highly favoured for his club, he’s been an England international at U15 and U16 level and he is continuing to go from strength to strength.

There was also a moment that saw Pinnington make a last-ditch sliding tackle to stop one of their forwards breaking through on goal which has hit social media, in what was a brilliant bit of defending.

One fan commented on the video saying: ‘He looks at least 6’3-4, crazy for that age!’

Whilst another said: ‘He is only 16 & played for U-21? Wow.’

The LFC website states that he is a first-year scholar for the current 2023-24 season and he can also play as a holding midfield player, as well as his centre-back which is his natural position. Furthermore, he’s been at the club since the age of seven.

With Ben Doak earning a new contract this week, Curtis Jones reaching 100 appearances and Jarrel Quansah making his full Liverpool debut, the pathway for players from the academy looks all the more promising.