Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been spotted back in Liverpool training after around three months sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Liverpool training.

The midfielder is nearing a comeback after several months on the sidelines.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury in July during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the Far East.

He cut a frustrated figure when he went down with a setback in a friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore, having been plagued by various issues during his time at Anfield.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on being available once again, having joined today’s session ahead of a Champions League clash against Rangers on Wednesday.

The former Arsenal man may still be short of match fitness given his lay-off.

Advertisement

And even if he was ready, Oxlade-Chamberlain could not play against the Gers.

That’s because he has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the group stages of the competition.

He will also not be able to feature in remaining games against Napoli and Ajax.