Alexis Mac Allister is absent for Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The midfielder does not feature in the Reds' match-day squad at Selhurst Park. That is because he suffered an injury in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United earlier this week.

Mac Allister sustained a nasty cut which forced him to be withdrawn in the second half. As a result, he missed the clash in south London and is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "Macca doesn't look good, so we have to see day by day.

"They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It's not that serious, but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it's 12 games pretty much. I don't expect him to be ready for [Saturday]. I don't know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it's pretty much stop and go. We have to see."