Why Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are not playing for Liverpool

Alisson and Joe Gomez absences explained as Liverpool face Yokohama F.Marinos in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool are missing two senior players as they bring the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Asia against Yokohama F. Marinos.

The Reds are without Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker for the clash at the Nissan Stadium in Japan. The pair have left Arne Slot’s set-up for different reasons.

Gomez departed before the 4-2 defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong last weekend. The defender sustained an Achilles injury and returned to Merseyside for treatment. Liverpool biss Slot said: "He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems.

"We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out.

"So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."

Alisson, meanwhile, left the camp for a personal reason. The goalkeeper, who started against Milan, is set to reunite with the Liverpool squad when they arrive back in England. As a result, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who arrived from Valencia earlier this summer for up to £29 million, featured between the posts.