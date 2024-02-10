Why Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are not playing for Liverpool against Burnley as absences explained
Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are not in Liverpool's match-day squad against Burnley.
Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are absent for Liverpool's clash against Burnley.
Both players miss out because of illness after Jurgen Klopp admitted there was a flue outbreak in the squad speaking at his pre-match press conference.
It means that Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson in goal while Andy Robertson makes his first start for the Reds since recovering from a shoulder injury.